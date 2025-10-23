UBS Maintains General Electric (GE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of General Electric (NYSE:GE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Electric is $311.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $265.05 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.63% from its latest reported closing price of $297.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for General Electric is 86,427MM, an increase of 96.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,927 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 228 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.57%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 1,010,393K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 47,594K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,330K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 13.25% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 47,510K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,571K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 9.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,576K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,210K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,918K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,131K shares , representing an increase of 18.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 45.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,270K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,822K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 15.97% over the last quarter.

