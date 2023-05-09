UBS Maintains Gates Industrial (GTES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gates Industrial is 15.92. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.82% from its latest reported closing price of 13.99.

The projected annual revenue for Gates Industrial is 3,619MM, an increase of 1.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.24%, an increase of 41.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 318,147K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 7.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 178,588K shares representing 62.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9,528K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,576K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 17.54% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 8,127K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,340K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,366K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 11.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,883K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,840K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gates Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ('first-fit') manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Its products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Its products are sold in 128 countries across its four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

