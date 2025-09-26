UBS Maintains Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Frontier Group Holdings (NasdaqGS:ULCC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.27% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings is $5.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 16.27% from its latest reported closing price of $4.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Frontier Group Holdings is 5,316MM, an increase of 40.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULCC is 0.38%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 137,717K shares. The put/call ratio of ULCC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 32,092K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 28,061K shares representing 12.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 6,205K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares , representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 20.32% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 6,205K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899K shares , representing an increase of 37.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 4,731K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,531K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 4.92% over the last quarter.

