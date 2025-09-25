UBS Maintains Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.88% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Freeport-McMoRan is $51.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.59 to a high of $63.04. The average price target represents an increase of 46.88% from its latest reported closing price of $35.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Freeport-McMoRan is 25,035MM, a decrease of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeport-McMoRan. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCX is 0.39%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 1,434,492K shares. The put/call ratio of FCX is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 62,359K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,432K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 61,123K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,153K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 8.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,194K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,391K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 3.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,766K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,930K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 39,252K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,438K shares , representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCX by 72.21% over the last quarter.

