UBS Maintains Franco-Nevada (FNV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada is $217.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.68 to a high of $344.02. The average price target represents an increase of 5.03% from its latest reported closing price of $207.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Franco-Nevada is 1,364MM, a decrease of 10.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.57%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 170,901K shares. The put/call ratio of FNV is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,667K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 80.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,983K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,040K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 26.49% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,858K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,919K shares , representing a decrease of 30.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 6,599K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,418K shares , representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 0.71% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,877K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,099K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.