UBS Maintains Finance of America Companies (FOA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.86% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Finance of America Companies is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.86% from its latest reported closing price of $23.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Finance of America Companies is 451MM, an increase of 41.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finance of America Companies. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 45.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOA is 0.03%, an increase of 62.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 7,344K shares. The put/call ratio of FOA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 3,192K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1,286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 13.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 219K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 140K shares.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122K shares. No change in the last quarter.

