UBS Maintains Eversource Energy (ES) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is 81.67. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of 56.05.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is 11,587MM, a decrease of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

Eversource Energy Declares $0.68 Dividend

On September 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 received the payment on September 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $56.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.95%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 4.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 4.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 304,532K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,872K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,786K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 15.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,306K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 16.12% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,086K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,139K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,864K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 163.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,795K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Eversource Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

