UBS Maintains Evergy (EVRG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evergy is 66.64. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of 59.24.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is 5,556MM, a decrease of 6.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

Evergy Declares $0.61 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share ($2.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.61 per share.

At the current share price of $59.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.44%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.27%, an increase of 10.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 231,070K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,433K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing an increase of 97.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 2,992.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,974K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,825K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,897K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,464K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,176K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 90.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,336K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,296K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Evergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

