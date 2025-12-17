UBS Maintains Evergy (EVRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Evergy (NasdaqGS:EVRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.68% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evergy is $85.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.29 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from its latest reported closing price of $73.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is 5,606MM, a decrease of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.33%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 253,944K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,989K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,218K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 13.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,339K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,909K shares , representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 5.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,532K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,341K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,258K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 45.96% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,058K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,807K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 82.67% over the last quarter.

