UBS Maintains eToro Group (ETOR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of eToro Group (NasdaqGS:ETOR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.39% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for eToro Group is $62.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.39% from its latest reported closing price of $41.29 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in eToro Group. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 253.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETOR is 0.18%, an increase of 46.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 283.82% to 16,011K shares. The put/call ratio of ETOR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,351K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

GQG Partners holds 872K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 652K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 588K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 523K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETOR by 24.89% over the last quarter.

