UBS Maintains Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Companies is $296.03. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.64% from its latest reported closing price of $239.43.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Companies is $17,086MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackrock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 21.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 32.78% over the last quarter.

Oxler Private Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 49.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 14.50% over the last quarter.

WWICX - Westwood Income Opportunity Fund C Class Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 41.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 42.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Companies. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.43%, an increase of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 233,940K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

