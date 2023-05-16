UBS Maintains Equitable Holdings (EQH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equitable Holdings is 36.01. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 50.37% from its latest reported closing price of 23.95.

The projected annual revenue for Equitable Holdings is 13,597MM, a decrease of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitable Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQH is 0.33%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.75% to 394,890K shares. The put/call ratio of EQH is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 32,503K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 63.70% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 23,480K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,606K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 18,167K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,168K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 20.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,131K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,011K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 88.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,228K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQH by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $809 billion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2020) and more than five million client relationships globally.

