UBS Maintains Ensign Group (ENSG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Ensign Group (NasdaqGS:ENSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.04% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ensign Group is $186.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.04% from its latest reported closing price of $189.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ensign Group is 3,763MM, a decrease of 22.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSG is 0.36%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 67,952K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSG is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,559K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,819K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,437K shares , representing an increase of 49.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 117.94% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,880K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,859K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,859K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 12.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,849K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.