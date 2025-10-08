UBS Maintains Energizer Holdings (ENR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.09% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $32.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.09% from its latest reported closing price of $24.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,131MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 6.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.11%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 84,066K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,789K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 17.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,917K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 35.54% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,897K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing an increase of 46.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 17.76% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,345K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares , representing an increase of 46.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,761K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 22.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.