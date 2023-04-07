UBS Maintains Energizer Holdings (ENR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.75% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $38.53. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from its latest reported closing price of $32.45.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is $3,038MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.18.

Energizer Holdings Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $32.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 1.80%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSNGX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 279K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Park Place Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Amalgamated Bank holds 47K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 25.20% over the last quarter.

Steward Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.13%, an increase of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 76,249K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

