UBS Maintains Ellington Credit (EARN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ellington Credit is $6.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 23.71% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Credit is 12MM, a decrease of 67.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Credit. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EARN is 0.11%, an increase of 80.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.17% to 5,187K shares. The put/call ratio of EARN is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 1,677K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 67.43% over the last quarter.

Delphi Financial Group holds 609K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 69.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 311.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 603K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 482K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 350K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 22.66% over the last quarter.

