UBS Maintains Duke Energy (DUK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is $139.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.46% from its latest reported closing price of $117.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is 29,090MM, a decrease of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK is 0.37%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 620,567K shares. The put/call ratio of DUK is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,991K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,368K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,063K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,563K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,062K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,684K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,870K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,175K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 84.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,046K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,237K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 85.89% over the last quarter.

