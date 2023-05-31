UBS Maintains DocuSign (DOCU) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is 69.48. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.15% from its latest reported closing price of 55.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is 2,752MM, an increase of 9.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1200 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCU is 0.19%, a decrease of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 176,552K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCU is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 8,480K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,210K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,217K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,100K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 0.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,189K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing an increase of 35.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 104.59% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,820K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,631K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 2.60% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,642K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 2.44% over the last quarter.

DocuSign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.