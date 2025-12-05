UBS Maintains DocuSign (DOCU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of DocuSign (NasdaqGS:DOCU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.84% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is $96.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.84% from its latest reported closing price of $71.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is 3,043MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78, a decrease of 2.93% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,439 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCU is 0.20%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 205,355K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,596K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,587K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,503K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,366K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 12.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,958K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares , representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,755K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,212K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 12.84% over the last quarter.

