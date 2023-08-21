UBS Maintains Deere (DE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Deere (NYSE:DE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deere is 456.59. The forecasts range from a low of 308.05 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.84% from its latest reported closing price of 390.79.

The projected annual revenue for Deere is 55,138MM, a decrease of 10.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.90.

Deere Declares $1.25 Dividend

On May 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on August 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $390.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deere. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DE is 0.49%, a decrease of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.01% to 225,291K shares. The put/call ratio of DE is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,409K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,065K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DE by 562.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,257K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 11.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,310K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,346K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 86.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,246K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,055K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DE by 72.24% over the last quarter.

Deere Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

