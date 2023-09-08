UBS Maintains Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (PLAY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.01% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment is 57.23. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.01% from its latest reported closing price of 35.11.

The projected annual revenue for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment is 2,398MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave & Buster`s Entertainment. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.75% to 47,304K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAY is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 7,119K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,806K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,449K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,890K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares, representing a decrease of 30.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 10.94% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,485K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Background Information

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

