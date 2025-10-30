UBS Maintains Dana (DAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Dana (NYSE:DAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.86% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dana is $25.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from its latest reported closing price of $20.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dana is 11,126MM, an increase of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dana. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAN is 0.16%, an increase of 5.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.45% to 162,669K shares. The put/call ratio of DAN is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,740K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,973K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 23.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,843K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 28.21% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,714K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,239K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares , representing an increase of 50.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 137.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAN by 17.71% over the last quarter.

