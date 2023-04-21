UBS Maintains D.R. Horton (DHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is $111.59. The forecasts range from a low of $76.76 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of $107.60.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is $28,506MM, a decrease of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtus ETF Advisers holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jane Street Group holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing a decrease of 424.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 73.32% over the last quarter.

1776 Wealth holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITB - iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF holds 2,523K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Venturi Wealth Management holds 106K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1667 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHI is 0.32%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 393,581K shares. The put/call ratio of DHI is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

D.R. Horton Background Information

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

