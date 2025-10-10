UBS Maintains Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $15.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.34% from its latest reported closing price of $14.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is 8,800MM, a decrease of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.13%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 248,605K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 2.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 12,157K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,314K shares , representing an increase of 31.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 48.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,413K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,950K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,593K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,606K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 28.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,406K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,302K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 22.67% over the last quarter.

