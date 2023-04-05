UBS Maintains Crane (CR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Crane, Co. (NYSE:CR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.37% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crane, Co. is $137.09. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.37% from its latest reported closing price of $78.17.

The projected annual revenue for Crane Holdings, Co. is $3,557MM, an increase of 5.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.41.

Crane Holdings, Co. Declares $0.47 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $78.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSCAX - Nuveen NWQ Small-Cap Value Fund - holds 32K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 11.28% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 325K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing a decrease of 34.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 18.50% over the last quarter.

Westchester Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 15.32% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane Holdings, Co.. This is an increase of 789 owner(s) or 5,260.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.27%, an increase of 51.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 49,068K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

