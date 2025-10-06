UBS Maintains Corteva (CTVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.04% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corteva is $82.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.04% from its latest reported closing price of $64.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is 19,823MM, an increase of 15.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.34%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 703,966K shares. The put/call ratio of CTVA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 23,215K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,280K shares , representing an increase of 16.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 22,014K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,636K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 11.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,962K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 6.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,364K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,787K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,858K shares , representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.