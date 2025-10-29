UBS Maintains Corning (GLW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Corning (NYSE:GLW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.60% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corning is $79.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.71 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.60% from its latest reported closing price of $90.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corning is 16,519MM, an increase of 10.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLW is 0.30%, an increase of 6.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.11% to 706,695K shares. The put/call ratio of GLW is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,818K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,371K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,880K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,421K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 4.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 20,804K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,562K shares , representing an increase of 15.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,444K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,331K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 2.90% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,013K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,602K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLW by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.