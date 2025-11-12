UBS Maintains ConocoPhillips (COP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.65% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for ConocoPhillips is $116.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.65% from its latest reported closing price of $90.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ConocoPhillips is 44,709MM, a decrease of 27.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,529 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConocoPhillips. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COP is 0.40%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 1,260,214K shares. The put/call ratio of COP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,315K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,807K shares , representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 14.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,590K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 39,100K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,383K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,608K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,497K shares , representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 18.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,833K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,451K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 23.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.