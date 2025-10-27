UBS Maintains Community Health Systems (CYH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.64% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Community Health Systems is $3.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.64% from its latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Community Health Systems is 13,636MM, an increase of 7.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Health Systems. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYH is 0.05%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 125,799K shares. The put/call ratio of CYH is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CastleKnight Management holds 10,164K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,452K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 7,629K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 7,271K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,777K shares , representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 76.93% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 6,144K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,458K shares , representing a decrease of 37.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 17.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,994K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.