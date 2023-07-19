UBS Maintains Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.59% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Sportswear is 97.73. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.59% from its latest reported closing price of 77.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Sportswear is 3,700MM, an increase of 5.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

Columbia Sportswear Declares $0.30 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $77.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 1.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Sportswear. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLM is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.93% to 39,568K shares. The put/call ratio of COLM is 4.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,457K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,803K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,298K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 11.82% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,106K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 8.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,092K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLM by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Columbia Sportswear Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.