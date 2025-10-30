UBS Maintains Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:CTSH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.07% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $85.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.07% from its latest reported closing price of $72.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions is 22,140MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.26%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 567,143K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,090K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,569K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,451K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,075K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,267K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,270K shares , representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,834K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,020K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,813K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 7.79% over the last quarter.

