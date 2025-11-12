UBS Maintains Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (KOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:KOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.83% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $93.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.76 to a high of $97.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from its latest reported closing price of $89.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 268,488MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOF is 0.26%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.94% to 23,470K shares. The put/call ratio of KOF is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 6,215K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 97.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 1,700.52% over the last quarter.

Tweedy, Browne Co holds 1,218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 5.05% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 922K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 845K shares.

