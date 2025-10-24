UBS Maintains CME Group (CME) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of CME Group (NasdaqGS:CME) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.66% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for CME Group is $292.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $214.12 to a high of $328.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from its latest reported closing price of $268.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CME Group is 5,569MM, a decrease of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,733 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CME is 0.53%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 376,622K shares. The put/call ratio of CME is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,286K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 9.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,591K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,390K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 5.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,229K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,012K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,179K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 49.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,617K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,726K shares , representing a decrease of 12.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 17.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

