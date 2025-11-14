UBS Maintains Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.72% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Claros Mortgage Trust is $3.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 15.72% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Claros Mortgage Trust is 350MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Claros Mortgage Trust. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMTG is 0.10%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 92,858K shares. The put/call ratio of CMTG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hyundai Investments Co. holds 20,588K shares representing 14.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,744K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%.

Koch holds 15,127K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,761K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,763K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMTG by 43.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,717K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,238K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,807K shares , representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMTG by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.