UBS Maintains Civitas Resources (CIVI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Civitas Resources is $37.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from its latest reported closing price of $29.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Resources is 2,544MM, a decrease of 46.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Resources. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.21%, an increase of 16.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.57% to 108,630K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 9,524K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 6,173K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,405K shares , representing a decrease of 36.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 95.69% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 6,112K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,561K shares , representing an increase of 25.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 4,327K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,480K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,742K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.