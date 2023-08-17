UBS Maintains Cisco Systems (CSCO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is 56.76. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.17% from its latest reported closing price of 52.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 55,626MM, a decrease of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.62.

Cisco Systems Declares $0.39 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 received the payment on July 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $52.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.00%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.76%, a decrease of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 3,253,073K shares. The put/call ratio of CSCO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 114,118K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112,402K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95,860K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 78,378K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,737K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 70,453K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,960K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 68,969K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 89.64% over the last quarter.

Cisco Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.