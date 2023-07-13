UBS Maintains Cigna Group (CI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.19% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cigna Group is 333.67. The forecasts range from a low of 286.84 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from its latest reported closing price of 268.69.

The projected annual revenue for Cigna Group is 195,727MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.57.

Cigna Group Declares $1.23 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.23 per share ($4.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 received the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.23 per share.

At the current share price of $268.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.85%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 122.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cigna Group. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CI is 0.48%, a decrease of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 303,159K shares. The put/call ratio of CI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,862K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,657K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,462K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,549K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,990K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,008K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 24.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,179K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,293K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CI by 29.66% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,755K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cigna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates, Express Scripts companies or their affiliates, and Life Insurance Company of North America. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 175 million customer relationships throughout the world.

