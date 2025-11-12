UBS Maintains Chord Energy (CHRD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Chord Energy (NasdaqGS:CHRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.43% Upside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chord Energy is $136.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 52.43% from its latest reported closing price of $89.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chord Energy is 4,314MM, a decrease of 11.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chord Energy. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.30%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 65,932K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,167K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003K shares , representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 1.91% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,110K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,881K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares , representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,817K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 32.90% over the last quarter.

