UBS Maintains Chimera Investment (CIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chimera Investment is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.87% from its latest reported closing price of $11.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chimera Investment is 351MM, an increase of 83.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM is 0.09%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 56,650K shares. The put/call ratio of CIM is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 5,019K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 1.95% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,948K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,499K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,034K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares , representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,932K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 53.52% over the last quarter.

