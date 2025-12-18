UBS Maintains Children's Place (PLCE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Children's Place (NasdaqGS:PLCE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.35% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Children's Place is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 70.35% from its latest reported closing price of $4.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Children's Place is 1,780MM, an increase of 38.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10, an increase of 28.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Children's Place. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLCE is 0.22%, an increase of 24.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 17,573K shares. The put/call ratio of PLCE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 13,593K shares representing 61.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,697K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 47.86% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 924K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares , representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 307K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 222K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 30.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 34.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

