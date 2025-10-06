UBS Maintains Chemours (CC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Chemours (NYSE:CC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chemours is $16.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $16.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chemours is 7,585MM, an increase of 29.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.15%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 187,108K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,915K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,233K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,410K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing an increase of 45.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 41.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,826K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 22.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,740K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,216K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.