UBS Maintains Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Chefs' Warehouse (NasdaqGS:CHEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.35% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chefs' Warehouse is $77.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.35% from its latest reported closing price of $60.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chefs' Warehouse is 3,023MM, a decrease of 25.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chefs' Warehouse. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEF is 0.23%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 50,628K shares. The put/call ratio of CHEF is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,665K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 84.52% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,129K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 79.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,116K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,363K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,353K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing an increase of 65.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 26.11% over the last quarter.

