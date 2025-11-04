UBS Maintains Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Casella Waste Systems (NasdaqGS:CWST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems is $119.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.52% from its latest reported closing price of $88.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems is 1,330MM, a decrease of 25.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.41%, an increase of 10.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 87,268K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,412K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares , representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,876K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,598K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 90.55% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,547K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 18.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,004K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 5.72% over the last quarter.

