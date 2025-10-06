UBS Maintains CarGurus (CARG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of CarGurus (NasdaqGS:CARG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CarGurus is $39.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.00% from its latest reported closing price of $36.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CarGurus is 2,219MM, an increase of 141.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.24%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 106,487K shares. The put/call ratio of CARG is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,042K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,052K shares , representing an increase of 10.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 82.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,041K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 5.28% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,743K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,667K shares , representing a decrease of 24.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,068K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 46.96% over the last quarter.

