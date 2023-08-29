UBS Maintains Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Solar is 50.78. The forecasts range from a low of 16.59 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 92.55% from its latest reported closing price of 26.37.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Solar is 10,166MM, an increase of 27.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSIQ is 0.24%, a decrease of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 35,029K shares. The put/call ratio of CSIQ is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,520K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing an increase of 18.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,940K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 818.01% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,860K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 1,581K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing a decrease of 84.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 52.16% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,481K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSIQ by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Canadian Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 52 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 5.7 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has around 500 MWp of projects in operation, over 5 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 15 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage). Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006.

