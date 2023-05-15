UBS Maintains Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit (CLMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit (NASDAQ:CLMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit is 25.60. The forecasts range from a low of 18.68 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 54.04% from its latest reported closing price of 16.62.

The projected annual revenue for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit is 4,059MM, a decrease of 12.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. - Unit. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMT is 0.63%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.63% to 14,580K shares. The put/call ratio of CLMT is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Asset Advisors holds 5,442K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVGBX - Evermore Global Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,123K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing a decrease of 48.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 4.41% over the last quarter.

EVGBX - Evermore Global Value Fund Investor Class holds 801K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Evermore Global Advisors holds 801K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing a decrease of 38.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 559K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 69.47% over the last quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, and eastern Missouri.

