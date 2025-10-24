UBS Maintains CACI International (CACI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.99% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for CACI International is $550.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $644.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.99% from its latest reported closing price of $585.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CACI International is 7,443MM, a decrease of 15.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in CACI International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CACI is 0.36%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 28,824K shares. The put/call ratio of CACI is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,119K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 16.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 716K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 709K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 662K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing a decrease of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 85.65% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CACI by 17.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

