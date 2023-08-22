UBS Maintains Buckle (BKE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.31% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Buckle is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.31% from its latest reported closing price of 37.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Buckle is 1,385MM, an increase of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buckle. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKE is 0.15%, a decrease of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 31,104K shares. The put/call ratio of BKE is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,149K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,095K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 10.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 917K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 27.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 884K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 13.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 784K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Buckle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.