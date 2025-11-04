UBS Maintains Bruker (BRKR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Bruker (NasdaqGS:BRKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.55% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bruker is $45.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.55% from its latest reported closing price of $38.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bruker is 2,823MM, a decrease of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bruker. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRKR is 0.19%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 148,046K shares. The put/call ratio of BRKR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,431K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,383K shares , representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Pallas Capital Advisors holds 9,501K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,496K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,678K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,457K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 3.86% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 4,024K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRKR by 4.70% over the last quarter.

