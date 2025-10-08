UBS Maintains Brown & Brown (BRO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.87% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brown & Brown is $112.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.87% from its latest reported closing price of $95.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brown & Brown is 4,510MM, a decrease of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRO is 0.37%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.29% to 315,034K shares. The put/call ratio of BRO is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,595K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,940K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 11.79% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 11,011K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,479K shares , representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,651K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,265K shares , representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,923K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,687K shares , representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,959K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,594K shares , representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRO by 4.42% over the last quarter.

